Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

WB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,980,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 366,282 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 91.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after purchasing an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its stake in Weibo by 21.8% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 17.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 210,119 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 33.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 988,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

