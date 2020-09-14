Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Down 70.7% in August

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WCUI stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Wellness Center USA has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

