Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Update

Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WBBW opened at $19.75 on Monday. Westbury Bancorp has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

