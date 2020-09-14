Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

