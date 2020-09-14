Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

