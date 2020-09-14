Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Westrock worth $76,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westrock by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 67,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,430. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

