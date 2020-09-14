WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

