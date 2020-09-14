WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

