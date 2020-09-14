WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $665,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,035,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.