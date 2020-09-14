WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $787,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.62. 50,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

