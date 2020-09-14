WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 12,088 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,126,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 197,074 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265,019. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.