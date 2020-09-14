WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.70. 39,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

