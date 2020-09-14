WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $486,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

MCD traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $220.82. 72,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,533. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

