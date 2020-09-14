WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,382,609. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

