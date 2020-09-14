Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WFCF stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Where Food Comes From has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.