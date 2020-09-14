WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

