William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VKTX. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

