WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

WISeKey International stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.