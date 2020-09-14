Wolfe Research Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

