Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

