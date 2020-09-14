Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 302,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period.

Shares of WMGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,682. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

