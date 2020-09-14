X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

USOI stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

