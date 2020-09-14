XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $550.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,675.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in XBiotech by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.