Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.06 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

