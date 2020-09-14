Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.52. Ximen Mining shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,375 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,787,922.20.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

