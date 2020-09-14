YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.31. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

