Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$420.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,828,299.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.