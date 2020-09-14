Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will post $16.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Metlife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 billion and the highest is $17.21 billion. Metlife posted sales of $16.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $61.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.68 billion to $63.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.86 billion to $67.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Metlife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.70. 122,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,893. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

