Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

