Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDXS. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $674.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

