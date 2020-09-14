Zacks Investment Research Lowers Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Companhia Brasileira’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, it is likely to pace up in the near term. The company delivered an impressive second-quarter 2020 performance, wherein gross revenues surged 61.1% year over year with exceptional growth across all operations. Increased sales to individual customers at Assai, solid recovery of Hypermarket at Multivarejo and online strength at Grupo Exito and Multivarejo were drivers. Also, social distancing led to a solid digital business, which has been gaining from Companhia Brasileira’s constant digital transformation efforts like James Delivery launch and alliance with Cheftime. However, such endeavors along with store expansion efforts resulted in high costs. Also, additional hiring and elevated safety measures amid the pandemic entail escalated costs.”

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

CBD stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

