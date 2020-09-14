Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMP. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $55.40 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

