Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

DCOM opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

