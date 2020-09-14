Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $656.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after buying an additional 99,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,435,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 345,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 232,593 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

