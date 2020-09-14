Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of IIPR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.