Zacks Investment Research Lowers UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBSFY. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 0.87.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

