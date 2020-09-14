Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to “Hold”

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

MPW opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,373,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 275,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.