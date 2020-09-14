Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to “Buy”

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

