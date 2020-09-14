Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to “Hold”

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

