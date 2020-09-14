Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $19.48 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.