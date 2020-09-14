Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Buy

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $19.48 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

