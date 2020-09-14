ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Main First Bank raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ZALANDO SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $42.67 on Monday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

