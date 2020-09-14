Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Information Services Group worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

III has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

