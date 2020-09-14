Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 949,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after purchasing an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 960,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.