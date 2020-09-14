Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kforce by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kforce by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $195,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,221. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

