Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $366,608,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,214,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 974,991 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. 58,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.