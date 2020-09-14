Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,983,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

ARNA stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $70.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.