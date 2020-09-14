Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,349. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

