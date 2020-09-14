ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.24 on Monday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

