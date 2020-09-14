Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $76,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 895,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 106,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 446,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

ZTS stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

