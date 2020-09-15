-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,785. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

